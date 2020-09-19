Local pumpkin farm opens for the season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A local pumpkin patch held its grand opening on Saturday.

The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opened to the public, giving families a fun fall activity to kick off the new season.

“It’s been 22 years since we actually raised pumpkins on the farm and back in the spring I just thought ‘I’m just going to give it a try and give it a whirl and see if we can make it what it was before,'” said owner Patrick Ash.

The event drew a large crowd after plenty of social media engagement leading up to the big day.

“We just opened up the Facebook page in August and it took off and got many responses. People having enjoyable memories from their childhood,” said Ash.

The farm allows people of all age groups to make memories together and to allow experiences to be passed down among generations.

“They get to bring their children or their grandchildren back to a place that they so loved,” said Ash.

In addition, the Maple Valley Meat Market set up a food truck at the event, as well as a local author selling copies of her book and a movie shoot featuring actor Dean Cain.