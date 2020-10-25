Local Rotary clubs host “Putt Putt for Polio” fundraiser

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – October 24 is World Polio Day and to raise awareness, two local organizations held an event at the VA Park in Clarksburg on Saturday.

The Clarksburg and Bridgeport Rotary Clubs organized a “Putt Putt for Polio” fundraiser to raise money to help eradicate polio from the world. Teams of two from each club competed in a tournament, as well as community members.

Local businesses could also sponsor $100 per hole to help businesses and organizations. The event also saw a team of special guests: past West Virginia district governors.

“This Putt Putt for Polio is to generate money. It’s also to generate knowledge for folks that this is still a problem in the world that we wish to eradicate,” said David Cavender, the polio chair of District 7545.

For more on how you can help to end polio worldwide, visit endpolio.org.