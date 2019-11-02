Local store participates in nationwide Extra Life Game Day

Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-Four Horsemen Comics and Gaming celebrated the third annual ‘Extra Life Game Day’ event on Saturday.

Community members were invited to the Meadowbrook Mall store to participate in different gaming activities to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s.

The event lasted until 9:00 and also featured raffle prizes and a bake sale.

Extra Life members say they enjoy seeing these events grow with time.

“It’s a good cause. I mean, we started with ten people out of my house and we have multiple events throughout the year with over 125 people. And that’s people who had no idea what this was, so we want to keep spreading and getting people involved in it,” said Extra Life member Brian Moats.

Extra Life’s goal is to use gaming to unite communities and help children in need.

