Local trade unions donate $22,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s hospital construction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several local trade unions came together to make a $22,000 donation to WVU Medicine Children’s.

Presenting the donation

The money will be used to help fund the construction of a new hospital, which is slated to open in 2021. Natalie Stone, the executive secretary of the North Central West Virginia Building Trades Council, said she and others still felt it was important to donate to what will one day be a force for good and change in West Virginia.

“Collectively, the construction unions, the employers association and that contractors that are working on the project came together to make this donation because we feel like the children of West Virginia deserve a state of the art facility,” Stone said. “And we’re glad that we can make that a reality for them.”

Receiving the donation was the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Amy Bush who was all smiles. Stone, too, was excited.

Bush talking to different unions after check presentation

She said she and the trade unions were thrilled to be at the construction site presenting their donation.

“We’re thrilled,” she said. “We’re thrilled to be part of it. We’re thrilled to help build it. We’re thrilled to have it here in our community where mothers and children can come and have the best state of the art care that is possible, so we’re extremely excited to be a part of it.”

Stone said she always expected WVU Medicine Children’s to build its own hospital building because it’s something the hospital system has talked about for a while. Knowing how dedicated the WVU Medicine team is, she said, she never had any doubt the hospital would be built.

She just wasn’t sure she would see it in her lifetime. But now that the building is less than a year from completion, Stone said, she is “thrilled” and appreciative of everyone involved.

A look at the new hospital building, which is still under construction

“I appreciate all of the workers and the contractors that made this possible to help the children,” she said. “And we’re looking forward to the opening of the facility and the great care for the families in West Virginia.”

Below is a complete breakdown of the unions that donated and how much each donated:

Sheet Metal Worker’s Local 33 – 5000.00

IBEW Local 596 – 2000.00

Plumbers and Pipefitters Local No. 152 – 1000.00

Laborers Local No.379 -500.00

Sprinkler Fitters Local No. 669 – 500

Iron Workers Local No. 549 – 2500.00

Easley and Rivers Inc- 5000.00

D-M Products Inc – 1500.00

Union Painters & Allied Trades District Council 53 – 1,000

McKamish – 500.00

Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal- 1000.00

Construction Employers Association of North Central WV – 1500.00

Total of 22,000.00

Artist rendering of planned WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

Join 12 News on March 3 for the WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon. It will be a whole day dedicated toward raising money to complete funding the new hospital.

If you are interested in donating or learning more about the new hospital, you can visit the WVU Medicine Grow Children’s page.