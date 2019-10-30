Local woman credits Bonnie’s Bus for her being alive today

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus reaches West Virginia woman with life-saving screenings.

The service hit the West Virginia roads in 2009 and since then has provided more than 18,000 mammograms for women and detected at least 100 cases of breast cancer.

Christina Reed credits Bonnie’s Bus for her being alive today, “Just get it done. It saved my life. Bonnie’s Bus saved my life. There’s really nothing to be afraid of. It’ll save your life.”

The hope is changing awareness and accessibility will lead to prevention.

The 45-foot bus offers three-dimensional digital mammograms and breast cancer education to women. Medicare, Medicaid, WVBCCSP and private insurance are accepted, but funds are available to pay for mammograms for uninsured state residents.

Requests for Bonnie’s Bus to visit an area in West Virginia can be made by calling 304-293-2370, or visiting their website by clicking here.