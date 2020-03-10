Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center to begin screening for coronavirus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Louis A. Johnson VA. Medical Center will be screening everyone who enters its campus for the coronavirus, due to recent panic.

While the virus has been determined to be a “low threat” to the hospital, everyone will be screened based on three things:

They currently have a fever or flu-like symptoms,

Have traveled to China, Japan, South Korea, Italy or Iran in the past two weeks.

Have come into contact with someone confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Officials explained that the process may cause entry times to be a little longer, so patients are encouraged to arrive earlier than normal for appointments.

The hospital also has put some visitor restrictions on the Community Living Center. Those include limiting to two visitors per veteran at a time, no children and adolescents under the age of 16 are permitted to visit, guest visitations are being limited to immediate family members or designated caregivers only and any visitor who have fever, cough, body aches, or a sore throat; or if the visitor has had contact with anyone who has had those symptoms within the last four days is asked to postpone visits.

Those at risk will be immediately isolated, to prevent spreading diseases. All veterans and staff members are encouraged to use proper precautions to keep from spreading germs, including washing hands for at least 20 seconds and touching the face as little as possible.

The VA has included a Coronavirus Fact Sheet on its website that includes tips and guidance to avoiding the virus. Any Veteran that has flu-like symptoms are urged to call their provider before visiting their local medical center or clinic, help diminish spreading.

Those who would like to view the VA’s website for more information, can do so by clicking here.