Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center to hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is holding a walk-in vaccine clinic on Saturday for registered veterans.

From 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., any veterans who are 65 years or older who are enrolled as patients with the hospital are welcome to stop by at any time and receive a COVID-19 vaccination free of charge.

No appointments are necessary as long as all criteria is met. Chief of Public Affairs Wesley Walls said that the medical center wanted to make the vaccine as accessible as possible to as many people as it could.

“The most important reason is to make sure that we have an event for 65 years and older to be able to come in on their own time to make sure that we reach as many veterans as possible so they can receive this COVID-19 vaccine.”

To enroll in order to be eligible to receive a free vaccine, visit the VA’s website.