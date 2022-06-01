MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Lowe’s gave West Virginia State Police’s Morgantown Detachment seven automated external defibrillator machines on Wednesday morning.

The West Virginia State Police and Lowe’s loss prevention team have worked extensively together for many years and the store asked if troopers needed these extra devices from which Lowe’s was not currently using.

“It’s nice to have that medical equipment on station,” said 1SG Geoffrey Petsko, First Sergeant West Virginia State Police, “using this device will save precious seconds that may be critical in the saving of someone’s life.”

West Virginia State Police thank Lowe’s for donation. (WBOY Image.)

Lowe's gives seven AED's

The AED machine can help re-establish an effective heart rhythm for someone who experiences sudden cardiac arrest.

The seven AED devices will be given out to rural State Police detachments in North Central West Virginia that do not have medical facilities nearby.