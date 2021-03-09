Lucas, top-ranked RCB Flying Eagles soar in season-opening victory over Bridgeport

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s been nearly one full year since the top-ranked Robert C. Byrd boys basketball team last played in a game as a unit.

Their long-awaited return to the court finally came to an end on Tuesday.

RCB hosted Bridgeport in the Flying Eagles’ season-opener.

Bryd built up a big lead in the second quarter, and then put on a good show in the second half.

Bryson Lucas displayed his aerial skills, finishing an alley-oop and then soaring through the open lane for a one-hand slam.

He's a high riser!



Check out this alley-oop from Robert C. Byrd's Gavin Kennedy (@gavin_kenn) to Bryson Lucas (@brysonlucas49)!



Hey @SportsCenter, can we get these kids on @sctop10 for a second year in a row? #SCtop10 #wvprepbb pic.twitter.com/lFLe6wxKjb — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) March 10, 2021

Robert C. Byrd won easily, 73-49, and Lucas spoke after the game about the chemistry he has with his teammates.

“Yeah, you know, we do that every single day in practice. We were just waiting for our first game to pull it out, and this is what we did,” said Lucas. “Whenever I’m running to the rim they know, they know to throw it up to the rim and I’m going to go get it. Any where, any place it’s at, I’m going to go get it. They know that.”