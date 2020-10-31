Main Street Fairmont holds second “Hometown Market”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Main Street Fairmont held its second Hometown Market from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Similar to the first one in September, the event hosted several farmers markets vendors selling food and locally made merchandise. An array of different local businesses set up tables Saturday from the first one, but Executive Director Tim Liebrecht said the best part of the day was it was halloween.

Liebrecht said with the pandemic, everyone is uncertain about going out in public, but Hometown Market is a safe alternative that still allows family fun.

“We had a great response last time, we’ve got several new vendors out here today, and several of the ones who came last time weren’t able to make it this time,” said Liebrecht. “We have kinda switched it out and got a new line up today, and it’s just a great time to get out with the family and just spend some time enjoying the beautiful sunshine on a fall day.”

Saturday was the last Hometown Market held in 2020. Main Street Fairmont will still have the Feast of the Seven Fishes in December, and they will bring back the Hometown Markets in spring 2021.