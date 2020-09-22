Main Street Fairmont works with farmers market to hold first Hometown Market

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Coming up Saturday, September 26, Main Street Fairmont will host its inaugural Hometown Market as a collaborative effort with farmer’s markets.

Main Street partnered with the farmers market to hold the event that will have everything this summer has been missing so far. Food, music, art from local businesses, and much more will be in downtown Fairmont from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We will have cool classic cars on display too, which I think will make this event a little different from similar events of this nature,” said Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Tim Liebrecht. “Its going to be hard not to find something for everyone.”

Liebrecht said this is the first partnership he has been involved with since he started at Main Street Fairmont. They put together the event in just under two weeks, but they hope in the future, Main Street will be able to have more events like this one in future collaborations.

“One of the big things Main Street does, is put on events like this to bring people together in downtown, and really create that sense of community around the shared experience, and shared enjoyment of our downtown area,” said Liebrecht. “There’s a lot of anticipation, and I know our vendors have been excited about it, there’s just been a lot of good energy coming off of this event so far. We are excited to bring some life back again.”

The event will be held this Saturday, September 26 at the corner of Adams Street and Monroe Street. Liebrecht said they will be holding another Hometown Market in late October.

Main Street Fairmont encourages everyone to wear a mask, and follow all COVID-19/social distancing guidelines while at the event.