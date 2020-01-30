Main water line break postpones East Fairmont v.s. Bridgeport basketball game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A break in the main water line at Bridgeport High School has caused Wednesday night’s basketball meet up between the East Fairmont and Bridgeport boys to be postponed.

According to Superintendent of Harrison County Schools, Dr. Mark Manchin, the water line paralleled outside of the school. Maintenance crews were alerted to the break around 6:30 p.m., where they still are attempting to make the necessary repairs.

Dr. Manchin said that there is no damage to the inside of the school. He also stated that there has been no decisions on whether or not school will be cancelled Thursday. That, he said, will depend on what happens with repairs.

