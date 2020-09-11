Main waterline breaks in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A main water line broke in Bridgeport Thursday night.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the break occurred just after 10 p.m. between Rt. 50 and Emily Drive.

The water from the broken pipe was seen shooting nearly 30-40 ft. in the air.

Bridgeport Public Works responded to the scene. There is no estimated time as to when it will be fixed or if any businesses or residential areas will be affected by the break.

At this time, no roads have been shut down but anyone going through the area is advised to use caution as traffic delays are expected.

