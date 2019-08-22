Make A Wish surprises Wetzel County boy with trip to Universal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- A Wetzel County boy’s prehistoric wish of seeing the dinosaurs at Universal Studios has been granted.

In October 2018 Jayden, 8, was diagnosed with leukemia. Despite a rough year filled with treatments and hospital visits, Jayden came out on top. Thanks to the Make a Wish Foundation, Jayden and his family are heading to Florida.

“The cost of a wish is $4400. So, we are asking everybody to just dig a little bit deeper and just donate as much as they can. 100 percent of that funding stays in northern West Virginia and this is something we are very proud of that,” said Jackie Auten, Regional Manager of Make A Wish West Virginia.

Jayden’s wish was announced at the Waffles and Wishes event in Morgantown Thursday morning. The event was filled with a delicious breakfast and inspirational stories.