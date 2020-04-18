Make-a-Wish “Web Walk” event a success

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Make-a-Wish foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia held its 2020 “Web Walk” fundraiser on Saturday morning.

The live event had to be held online this year due to COVID-19 to raise money for families to grant wishes, which are currently on hold because of the pandemic. The group went live on Facebook throughout the event and gave out prizes to those who donated the most money.

The original goal was to raise $30,000 but Regional Manager Jackie Auten decided to add a second goal of $4,400, which was surpassed in addition to the original goal.

“That is the average cost based upon a trip for a family of four to go to Florida theme parks, so we are just beyond beyond thrilled and it has just been a phenomenal turnout and we could not have done that without the community, so thank you,” said Auten.

