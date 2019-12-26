Florida man arrested after crashing truck into Monongalia County deputy’s cruiser during pursuit then fleeing on foot

WESTOVER, W.Va. — Multiple agencies helped arrest man after a police pursuit in which he crashed a truck into a Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputy’s police cruiser.

On December 23, officers with the Westover Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop on a white pick-up truck bearing a Florida registration, but it refused to pull over, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers were informed that the vehicle held a suspect involved in a threats complaint where the truck’s driver had allegedly chased a victim while “threatening to kill him,” deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department said.

After the vehicle drove out of Westover city limits, deputies said they took over the pursuit, activating their cruiser’s lights and siren, according to the complaint, but the driver still refused to pull over and began to travel into the South Park and Greenmont areas.

Deputies said that the driver was travelling at 40 miles per hour down residential streets, going through stop signs and, at one point, drove onto a sidewalk to pass another vehicle.

The truck then turned onto Dewey Street, which is a dead-end road, and when the driver realized he was reaching a stop, he put the truck in reverse and backed up at a high rate of speed, intentionally slamming into the front end of a deputy’s police cruiser, according to the complaint.

Still backing up and pushing the police cruiser as it did so, the truck made it onto Arch street, getting free from the cruiser, and traveled to Brockway Street where it wrecked into a porch, deputies said.

Cody Grimmett

The driver, later identified as Cody Grimmett, 23, of Mount Dora, Florida, fled on foot with a passenger and both went toward Deckers Creek; deputies were unable to find both people at that time, according to the criminal complaint.

Later, while working with the West Virginia State Police, a search for the two was performed across the creek at Valley Crossing, and wet shoe imprints were found on a concrete slab where the suspects were believed to have crossed, deputies said.

A K-9 unit with the Granville Police Department was called in to assist with the search, and behind a large building in that area, deputies found Grimmett, who was held at gunpoint until he could be detained, according to the complaint.

Deputies said Grimmett was wearing a black shirt and was soaking wet, then stated his name was Jacob Mosher, and that he was from Florida; Grimmett also said he was sleeping behind the building and the reason he was wet was because it had rained, even though no rain had fallen that day, deputies said.

The truck returned from NCIC as stolen from Florida, and the deputy whose vehicle Grimmett had crashed into went to the hospital for treatment of possible injuries sustained during the collision, according to the complaint.

Grimmett has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, destruction of property, malicious assault on a police officer and transferring stolen property.

He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.