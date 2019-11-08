Man arrested for giving drugs to a woman in Marion Co. that later caused her death

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A man was arrested on Friday for delivering drugs to a woman that later caused her death in Marion County.

Officers and Detectives of the Fairmont Police Department arrested Robert Haislip for Delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

According to a press release, during the course of the investigation, Haisilp was identified as having delivered a controlled substance to a 38-year-old female at his resident on Skyline Drive on October 19, 2019.

The substance delivered caused the victim to overdose and become unresponsive. The female later died at Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Detectives said that Haislip admitted that he had provided meth to the victim. Once she became unresponsive, he injected a Narcan dose from the Health Department that turned out ineffective and mage no further attempt to provide aid to the victim.

Haislip was arraigned before Magistrate Rundle. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to police, no further information will be released at this time.