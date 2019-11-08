Man arrested for giving drugs to a woman in Marion Co. that later caused her death

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A man was arrested on Friday for delivering drugs to a woman that later caused her death in Marion County.

Officers and Detectives of the Fairmont Police Department arrested Robert Haislip for Delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

According to a press release, during the course of the investigation, Haisilp was identified as having delivered a controlled substance to a 38-year-old female at his resident on Skyline Drive on October 19, 2019.

The substance delivered caused the victim to overdose and become unresponsive. The female later died at Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Detectives said that Haislip admitted that he had provided meth to the victim. Once she became unresponsive, he injected a Narcan dose from the Health Department that turned out ineffective and mage no further attempt to provide aid to the victim.

Haislip was arraigned before Magistrate Rundle. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to police, no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories