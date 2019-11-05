Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Man charged after allegedly shooting at Clarksburg apartment building

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged with wanton endangerment after allegedly shooting at an apartment building in Clarksburg.

On November 3, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shots fired complaint at 1202 East Pike St. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they were able to find and identify two Luger 9mm shell casings outside of an apartment, and deputies also saw two holes in the door to the apartment, deputies said.

Steven Dean

A witness told officers she was driving to the apartment because she received a message from Steven Dean, 25, telling her to get away from another witness’ apartment because he was going to, “shoot it up,” according to the complaint. The other witness told deputies that he was sitting in his apartment when he heard the gunshots go through the door, deputies said.

When the witness opened his door to look outside, he said he saw Dean running across the parking lot, according to the complaint.

Dean has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail.

