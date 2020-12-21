Man charged after allegedly stealing vehicle and using it to strike owner in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle and using it to strike its owner in Fairmont.

Benjamin Cumberledge

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, on Dec. 18, a man took a 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee from a residence in Fairmont.

While taking the vehicle, Benjamin Cumberledge, 42, of Fairmont, “struck the owner of the vehicle with the vehicle,” officers said.

According to the complaint, the act of striking the vehicle’s owner resulted in the victim being wounded.

Cumberledge has been charged with grand larceny and assault during the commission of a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.