Man charged after deputies find 2 marijuana plants he had been cultivating “for personal use” in Mannington

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found two marijuana plants he had been cultivating in Mannington “for personal use,” deputies said.

On September 13, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department assisted Division of Natural Resource officers with an investigation taking place a residence on Crabapple Run Road in Mannington, according to a criminal complaint.

Joseph Slater

At the scene, deputies made contact with Joseph Slater, 38, of Mannington, and then were told to come to the side of the residence by DNR officers where two “large” marijuana plants were planted in the yard, deputies said.

The plants were in “a garden area” of the yard, and photos were taken of the plants before they were removed from the ground, according to the complaint.

Deputies were told that “the marijuana plants were his and his alone,” and that he was watering, growing, and caring for the plants himself for personal use, deputies said.

Slater has been charged with cultivation of marijuana. He is currently out on bond.