Man charged after deputies find drugs in his residence during a call threatening suicide

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged after deputies find drugs at his residence when responding to a call, threatening suicide.

On May 21, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Middletown Road in Fairmont in reference to a resident of the apartment having suicidal ideations, according to a criminal complaint.

Camren Bouvy

When deputies arrived, they made contact with Camren Bouvy, 18, of Fairmont, the one who was making the suicidal threats, they observed a set of digital scales and packaging material in plain view, deputies said.

Inside the residence, deputies could “a strong odor of marijuana,” and obtained a search warrant for the apartment, according to the complaint.

During the search, deputies said they found 35 stamps of LSD and 188 grams of marijuana, as well as “multiple firearms,” U.S. currency and packaging materials; neighbors also informed deputies that they observed “a high amount of traffic in an out of this residence.”

Bouvy has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $2,512 bond.