Man charged after deputies pull him over for driving under the influence with an overdosing passenger, minor in his vehicle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged for driving under the influence of an unknown substance with the passed out and overdosing passenger, as well as a minor in his vehicle.

On June 21, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department observed a white Dodge truck bearing a Pennsylvania registration fail to yield to the deputies’ cruiser at the roundabout near North Wiley Street in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

While behind the truck, deputies said they observed the vehicle swerve left of center several times into the other lane, at which point deputies activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop.

Timothy Marchant

During the stop, officers made contact with the truck’s driver, identified as Timothy Merchant, 34, of Morgantown, who had “raspy, slurred speech” and “droop eye lids, glazed over eyes, pin point pupils, a dry mouth,” according to the complaint.

Deputies observed that Marchant had a, “fine white powder cakes into his right nostril,” as well as a, “snorting straw,” under the driver’s seat which had, “remnants of a similar white powder inside, deputies said.

Also, in the passenger seat of the vehicle was a, “passed out,” passenger who had to be taken to the hospital by EMS workers due to, “signs of an overdose,” as well as a 12 year old in the back seat, according to the complaint.

During a field sobriety test, Marchant was, “unsteady on his feet and almost fell over,” and deputies also learned that he had a revoked operator’s permit, deputies said.

Marchant has been charged with DUI with child endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $2,512 bond.