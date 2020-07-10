Man charged after juvenile girls disclose several sexual abuse incidents occurring in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Marion County man is facing a host of sexual assault and abuse charges after two juvenile girls disclosed several events that happened when they were younger, authorities said.

Earlier this month, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a report of “sexual misconduct” against a child, now 14, who was 6 years old at the time of the incident, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim then disclosed during a forensic interview at the Marion County Child Advocacy Center that Ronald Rhodes, 37, of Fairmont, had “sexually abused her on three different occasions when she was 6 years old,” deputies said.

Ronald Rhodes, Jr.

When asked about the incidents, Rhodes claimed that he “drank and took other drugs a lot during the time,” and that he “didn’t remember the abuse occurring but that it was possible,” deputies said.

Rhodes has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse by a custodian or person in a position of trust, in that case.

In a separate case, investigated by the Fairmont Police Department, the victim, who was ten years old at the time, disclosed that when Rhodes was “acting as a babysitter,” he made the victim “have anal and oral sex,” according to his criminal complaint.

In this case, Rhodes has been charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,060 bond.