Man charged after officers find THC, cannabis oil cartridges during traffic stop in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found THC and cannabis oil cartridges in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Morgantown.

On August 21, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were on a patrol in the area of Grafton Road in Morgantown when they observed a black Dodge Ram 1500 with Michigan registrations “swirling back and forth crossing the center line,” according to a criminal complaint.

Edwin Prude

When officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Edwin Prude, 29, of Morgantown, he told officers that he crossed the center line, “due to his cell phone falling onto the floor and he was trying to pick it up,” officers said.

While speaking with Prude, officers could “smell an odor of marijuana” and checked Prude’s identification, at which point they discovered that Prude had an extradition warrant for his arrest from Georgia, according to the complaint.

After placing Prude under arrest for the warrant, officers performed a search of the Dodge and found 30 THC cartridges, cannabis oil cartridges and a box containing 125 bags, officers said.

Prude has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.