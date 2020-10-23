Man charged after police pursuit through Preston County, deputies say

MASONTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a police pursuit through Preston County, deputies said.

Nicholas Britton

On October 21, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department observed a silver Chevrolet Colorado with a Pennsylvania registration that did not belong on the vehicle and came back with no matching records, according to a complaint.

When deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, which they later discovered to be driven by Nicholas Britton, 35, of Arthurdale, he fled, deputies said.

At that time, deputies activated their emergency lights and siren and followed Britton from the Marathon in Masontown into Monongalia County, where Britton’s vehicle reached speeds of 65 miles per hour in a posted 35 mile per hour zone, according to the complaint.

Britton passed numerous vehicles during the pursuit and crossed the center line numerous times before it ended up stopping on Herring Road, deputies said.

According to the complaint, a female passenger was also in the vehicle, and she “stated that she asked multiple times for [Britton] to stop,” but he refused to do so.

Britton has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.