Man charged after pursuit through Tunnelton

TUNNELTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a pursuit through Tunnelton.

On September 19, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were traveling eastbound on W.Va. Rt. 59 in Tunnelton when they observed a camouflage Dodge Ram Charger with an expired W.Va. registration turn on in front of a residence, according to a criminal complaint.

Joe Wolfe

When troopers approached the vehicle it was unoccupied, but troopers saw two individuals standing on a porch, one of whom troopers could identify as Joe Wolfe, 49, of Tunnelton, who claimed ownership of the Dodge, troopers said.

Troopers asked Wolfe to step off of the poor so that they could speak with him, but Wolfe “ran off the porch and into the yard,” at which point troopers began to pursue Wolfe on foot, and troopers “followed [Wolfe] around the house and back onto the roadway,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Wolfe got into his vehicle then sped away from the roadway which was surrounded by residents, parked vehicles, vehicles traveling on the roadway, and even pedestrians, while traveling at a high rate of speed and could not maintain a single lane of travel while fleeing, troopers said.

Troopers eventually called off the pursuit due to the safety of the public and lost sight of Wolfe as he was continuing to travel all over the roadway at unsafe speeds.” according to the complaint.

Wolfe has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $40,000 bond.