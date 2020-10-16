Man charged after showing up to be drug tested in Marion County while having Fentanyl in his possession

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after showing up to be drug tested in Marion County while having Fentanyl in his possession, deputies said.

Rodger King

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, on October 14, Roger King, 38, of Fairmont, appeared to be drug tested at the Marion County Probation Office.

While being tested, deputies found eight small bags of “tan powder” and a hypodermic needle in his pocket, which King stated was heroin, deputies said.

However, when the deputies field tested the substance, it resulted in a positive indication for Fentanyl; upon finding a phone on King’s person, deputies requested a warrant to search the device, according to the complaint.

The contents of King’s phone were “forensically downloaded” after deputies obtained the search warrant, and they found that the device contained messages indicating that King “was selling and buying controlled substances including boi and cream,” deputies said.

The complaint states that “boi” is a street name for heroin and that “cream” is a street name for methamphetamine.

King has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $10,012 bond.