Man charged in Buckhannon after deputies find drugs during a routine traffic stop

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Buckhannon after deputies found drugs on his person during a routine traffic stop.

On Oct. 22, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department observed a black Chevy Trailblazer cross the center line on Tallmansville Road in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies ran the vehicle’s registration, it returned as a GMC Envoy, and at that point, deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, deputies said.

Matthew Alderman

Deputies then contacted the vehicle’s driver, identified as Matthew Alderman, 34, of Buckhannon, and found that he had a license that had been revoked for a DUI as of Aug. 2009, according to the complaint.

Due to “officer safety and [Alderman’s] history involving firearms,” deputies asked Alderman to exit to the vehicle so they could perform a pat-down, during which time deputies found “a bag of suspected controlled substance,” deputies said.

Deputies then “removed the bag from [Alderman’s] crotch” and found 16 grams of presumed methamphetamine inside. According to the complaint, upon a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies found a set of black digital scales with crystal-like residue.

Alderman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000.

