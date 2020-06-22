Man charged in Clarksburg after officers review footage from Speedway where he was shown assaulting another man

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers review footage from a Speedway which showed him assaulting a male over a handgun he believed the man stole.

On June 6, officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department responded to a call concerning an altercation at the Speedway at 1614 Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at Speedway, two individuals involved in the altercation had already left the scene and a man was lying on the floor “in front of the registers with blood coming out of his nose,” and a, “puddle of blood on the floor where he was bleeding,” officers said.

Officers attempted to wake the man, and even though he was “not completely conscious,” he “tried to stand up but was not steady on his feet,” and the male’s “right eye was not fully opened and his left eye was not able to focus,” according to the criminal complaint.

EMS workers arrived on scene and began to take over on providing aid to the male , at which point officers began speaking to witnesses at the scene, officers said, and the male was transported to the hospital soon after.

Cody Rogers

Officers later learned that Cody Rogers, 25, of Lost Creek, was the one who assaulted the victim and were given a video which showed Rogers, at which point the officers were informed that another unit had detained a suspect, according to the complaint.

Once officers made contact with the suspect, they identified him as Rogers and interviewed him at the station, and during that interview, officers said Rogers admitted to assaulting the victim.

Also during the interview, Rogers said that the reason for the altercation was that he believed the victim had stolen a firearm which Rogers received from his father, according to the complaint, and Rogers said he wasn’t “quite sure exactly what happened,” but admitted to “wanting to scare [the victim] so that he would bring back his gun or not steal from other people.”

The victim has been reported as being in critical condition and has a brain bleed and possible brain damage; the victim was originally being treated at UHC, but had to be taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Rogers has been charged with malicious assault. He currently is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $2,500 bond.