Man charged in Elkins after attempting to run over police officers with children present in his residence

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after attempting to run over police officers with children present in a residence.

On June 29, officers with the Elkins Police Department were dispatched in reference to a call of a man making threats towards a pregnant woman and that she was in fear for the safety of herself and children, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the residence on Pleasant Avenue in Elkins, a purple Chevrolet Trailblazer followed them into the parking lot which began accelerating rapidly, “spinning the tires in gravel,” and almost hit the police cruiser and one of the officers, the complaint stated.

Charles Adams Jr.

The Trailblazer, driven by Charles Adams Jr., 31, of Elkins, then “slammed into the front porch” of the residence which had a small child looking at the incident from a screen door, officers said.

Officers then gave verbal commands for Adams to show his hands and exit the vehicle, at which point Adams “aggressively exited the vehicle and slammed the door” then jumped onto the truck’s hood and onto the porch, according to the complaint.

While officers continued to give Adams commands to stop, he continued to refuse and went into the residence and up the stairs, at which point officers saw two small children in the doorway, both of which they removed from the residence, officers said.

Officers were approached by a woman across the street from the residence as they were securing the two children in their cruiser, and she informed them that she was the one who had made the call to 911, according to the complaint.

At that point, Adams exited the residence and officers resumed giving him commands to stop and drop to the ground, and this time Adams complied with officers’ commands and dropped to the ground, officers said.

With Adams on the ground, officers were able to place him into hand restraints but Adams then began to stand up, despite officers telling him to remain on the ground, according to the complaint.

While Adams was standing, officers told him to lean against the police cruiser so that they could perform a search of his person, at which point he “continued to tense up and attempted to face [officers],” the complaint states.

After Adams was searched, officers placed him into a police cruiser and noted that he “smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage, had slurred speech, was very excited, was sweating, had bloodshot and watery eyes and did fall asleep in [officers’] cruiser,” officers said.

Upon investigation of the residence, officers said they saw an infant, as well as a juvenile male and female, at which point the officers called for Child Protective Services to come to the residence, according to the complaint.

When officers spoke with the female caller once again she stated that she left the residence because she was scared what Adams might do when he got to the residence and she said that she though it “was best to leave and hide,” officers said.

After consenting to a preliminary breathalyzer test, Adams tested as having a blood-alcohol level of .142, at which point officers took him to for a secondary chemical breath test and field sobriety test, according to the complaint.

Despite his high blood-alcohol level, Adams passed every field sobriety test, with “the only flaw being counting the number 2 twice during the one-legged stand,” and when tested at the West Virginia State Police office, Adams tested at a level of .107, officers said.

Adams has been charged with child neglect with risk of serious injury. He is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.