Man charged in Fairmont after fleeing from police for attempting to search his home in reference to a marijuana possession warrant

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after he fled from officers in Fairmont when they attempted to search his home on a warrant for possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

On March 9, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were in route to execute a search warrant on a residence on Vine Street in Fairmont when they observed the resident of the home flee in a silver Nissan Rogue, according to a criminal complaint.

Azriel Taylor-McKnight

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle’s driver, identified as Azriel Taylor-McKnight, 25 of Fairmont, and when officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, Taylor-McKnight failed to stop. He then proceeded to drive at speeds exceeding 50 miles per hour in a posted 30 mile per hour zone, officers said.

The pursuit continued through a school zone while children were being released. Taylor-McKnight failed to stop at three different stop signs, crossed into oncoming traffic while almost hitting a police vehicle and then crashed his vehicle into a fence while attempting to make a turn, according to the complaint.

After the chase, officers searched Taylor-McKnight’s residence and found multiple bags of marijuana, as well as large vacuum-sealed bags, U.S. currency and sets of digital scales, officers said. In Taylor-McKnight’s vehicle, officers found three plastic grocery bags with marijuana inside of them, according to the complaint.

Officers said that the marijuana was in a quantity of approximately half a pound.

Taylor-McKnight is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.