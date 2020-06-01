Man charged in Morgantown after sexually abusing woman in parking lot, deputies say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after sexually abusing a woman in a parking lot in Morgantown, deputies say.

On May 30, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to Van Voorhis Road in Morgantown on a call of a reported fight in the parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

Alfredo Garcia

When deputies arrived at the parking lot, they were met by the victim who was “topless and visibly upset,” and gave a statement that Alfredo Garcia, 30, of Morgantown, had sexually abused her, deputies said.

The victim said that Garcia “forcibly touched her in an unwanted sexual way without her consent,” and deputies were able to find a a ripped shirt in the area where the abuse took place, according to the complaint.

Witnesses on the scene corroborated the victim’s testimony, deputies said.

Garcia has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.