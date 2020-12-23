Man charged with possessing meth after traffic stop in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Fairmont.

On Dec. 22, officers with the Fairmont Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a gray 2004 Ford F-150 due to the vehicle’s registration returning as one involved in a burglary in Fairmont; the truck also had a crack in its windshield, according to the complaint.

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Nicholas Martin, 28, of Fairmont, he informed them that “there was drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle,” at which point officers performed a probable cause search, officers said.

During the search, officers found “multiple empty baggies,” a Sig Sauer P328 firearm, as well as finding a set of digital scales and two bags containing presumed methamphetamine on Martin’s person, according to the complaint.

Martin has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $200,012 bond.