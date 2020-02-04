Man dies en route to hospital after jack stand fails in Taylor County

UPDATE (February 4, 2020 4:32 p.m.):

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A Grafton man is dead as the result of injuries he sustained while working on his truck last week, according to the Taylor County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Bobby White was working on his truck when his jack stand failed, causing the vehicle to land on him, troopers said, and while en route to the hospital via Taylor County EMS, White died of his injuries.

There is no further update at this time.

ORIGINAL (January 28, 2020 9:27 p.m.):

BOOTHSVILLE, W.Va. – One patient was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center after a vehicle collapsed on the person Tuesday night in Taylor County.

According to officials with the Harrison County 911 Center, first responders were alerted to an entrapment situation at approximately 6:57 p.m. on River Run Road.

Fire departments from Boothsville, Grafton and Valley all responded to the scene. State Police are investigating.

The person is said to be in critical condition, but there is no word on what caused this accident.

