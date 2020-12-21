Man in custody after allegedly stabbing someone in his Fairmont home

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a victim in his home in Fairmont.

On Dec. 20, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Courtland St. in Fairmont in reference to a stabbing, according to a criminal complaint.

David Bartholow

When officers arrived, they entered the “basement living area” and found a victim in a reclining chair “with his hands over his chest,” and officers also observed David Bartholow, 53, of Fairmont, “bent over, wedged between the recliner and bed” in the room, officers said.

The victim told officers that “Bartholow had come downstairs and stabbed him in the chest with a knife,” and the victim was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for surgery, according to the complaint.

Officers said that Bartholow and the victim had been involved in an altercation hours before the stabbing and that they had since been separated. A witness also told officers that Bartholow had said that “he was going to kill” the victim before the stabbing occurred.

Bartholow has been charged with attempted murder. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.