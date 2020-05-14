Man in custody after police allegedly find drugs after seeing him asleep in his vehicle with the running lights on

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man is in custody after police allegedly find drugs in his vehicle after seeing him asleep inside of it while the running lights were on.

On May 13, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were patrolling the area near the 200 block of Locust Avenue, when they observed a man who appeared to be sleeping in a 2003 Buick Rendezvous on Rhea Terrace, according to a criminal complaint.

Raymond Perkins

Officers also noticed the rear driving lights were on, and then made contact with the sleeping male, identified as Raymond Perkins, 34, of Vanderbilt, Pennsylvania, and asked him if there were controlled substances in the vehicle.

Perkins responded by “admitting to being in possession of marijuana,” at which point officers brought a K-9 unit to perform a free air sniff resulting in a positive indication of controlled substances in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Officers then removed Perkins from the vehicle and performed a search, where the officers said they found a pill container with presumed marijuana inside, two clear bags containing “a large quantity” of presumed methamphetamine and a set of mini-scales.

After testing positive for methamphetamine, the crystal like substance was weighed and was in a quantity of 2.5 ounces, according to the complaint.

Perkins has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 bond.