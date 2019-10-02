Man in custody after police chase involving an ambulance in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A man is in custody after a police chase involving an ambulance in Harrison County on Wednesday evening, according to 911 officials.

Officials said that the ambulance belonged to Anmoore EMS and the suspect was being transported to UHC, when the ambulance stopped, the suspect stole the ambulance near the Route 98 and South Chestnut area.

The chase began on Route 98 and ended on Dale Avenue in Clarksburg. The suspect was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m, according 911 officials.

Officials said that during the chase, the suspect hit multiple power lines on Washington Avenue, causing a power outage. Mon Power is responding to the scene.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time. No injuries were reported during the chase.

The Clarksburg Police Department responded to the chase and are investigating the incident.

