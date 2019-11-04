Man in custody after police observe him allegedly selling meth in front of his Fairmont apartment

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man is in custody after police observed him selling a controlled substance in front of his apartment.

Neandrew Knight

On October 26, officers with the Fairmont Police Department observed Neandrew Knight, 41, of Fairmont, deliver methamphetamine to an unnamed individual in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers observed Knight exit a vehicle in front of his apartment on Walnut Avenue. Officers then performed a traffic stop after he did so, officers said.

The driver of the vehicle admitted to purchasing 2 grams of meth for $50, and officers seized the driver’s phone and performed a search of the vehicle after receiving a warrant, according to the complaint.

The driver’s cell phone indicated that the driver and Knight did communicate in regards to the meeting to purchase a controlled substance, and the communications occurred right before the traffic stop, officers said.

Knight has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.