Man in custody after pursuit leads to his capture in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been taken into custody after a pursuit in Monongalia County stemming from a report of a stolen vehicle in Morgantown.

On March 8, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle on Connor School Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Curtis Gum

The vehicle, a silver Dodge Dakota, was being driven by Curtis Gum, 46, of Blanksville, and deputies came into contact with Gum travelling down Upper Days Run Road while en route to Connor School Road, and activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, deputies said.

When officers indicated for Gum to stop, he started “rapidly backing up and turned into someone’s yard,” passing the deputies’ cruiser onto Upper Days Run Road, according to the complaint.

The vehicle driven by Gum continued at a high rate of speed on Upper Days Run Road as deputies attempted to bring him to a stop, and Gum “blew through a stop sign” as he turned onto Daybrock Road, then turned left onto Blue Goose Road, deputies said.

While on Blue Goose Road, Gum drove his vehicle in speeds of excess of 70 miles per hour while “swerving all over the road” and speeding through two stop signs, eventually travelling onto Crossroads Road and making a left into a driveway which led to “an old path up the mountainside” where the vehicle got stuck, according to the criminal complaint.

After getting the vehicle stuck, Gum attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by deputies before he could escape, deputies said; the vehicle was later found to have been reported as stolen out of Greene County, Pennsylvania, deputies said.

Gum has been charged with bringing stolen property across state lines and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.