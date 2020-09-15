Man in custody after troopers chase him down on foot during a pursuit through Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man is in custody after state police troopers chased him down on foot following a vehicle pursuit through Buckhannon.

On September 14, troopers with the Upshur County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a road patrol on U.S. Rt. 33 in Buckhannon when they observed a white 2000 Ford Focus with a “loud/defective exhaust,” according to a criminal complaint.

Joshua Shipman

When troopers pulled behind the vehicle and activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, at which point the Focus’s driver, later identified as Joshua Shipman, 45, of Buckhannon, “slowed down in the roadway,” but then began “accelerating at a high rate of speed,” troopers said.

Despite audible sirens, Shipman refused to slow down as the pursuit continued onto Heavener Grove Road past Union Elementary School while it was in session, then Shipman “continued to flee erratically, almost wrecking several times,” according to the complaint.

When Shipman pulled onto Perry Road, he had to pull over because the road was blocked, and troopers gave chase after Shipman exited on foot from his vehicle, troopers said.

Shipman has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

