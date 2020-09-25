Man receives drug charges after troopers find drugs in a film canister after a foot pursuit in Harrison County

HEPZIBAH, W.Va. — A man has received drug charges after troopers find drugs in a film canister following a foot pursuit in Harrison County.

Lundy Taylor

On September 24, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department arrived on Rose Street in Hepzibah to assist the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department in tracking an individual involved in a shooting on Maple Street, according to a criminal complaint.

While tracking the individual, troopers observed a man, later identified as Lundy Taylor, 32, of Hepzibah, standing next to a vehicle seen fleeing from the scene of the shooting, troopers said.

Troopers then ordered Taylor to stay where he was and not move, but Taylor instead began fleeing toward West 3rd Street, but after a brief foot pursuit, troopers were able to take Taylor into custody, according to the complaint.

Upon a search, troopers said they found a “black plastic film canister” which contained presumed methamphetamine and three grams of a substance identified as a heroin/fentanyl combination, troopers said.

Taylor has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.