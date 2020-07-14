Man receives drug charges following a traffic stop in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has received charges after deputies found drugs on his person during a traffic stop in Buckhannon.

On June 3, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department observed a silver Pontiac Grand Am traveling westbound on Reger Avenue in Buckhannon, which deputies knew to not be registered and “could possibly contain a wanted person,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies were advised by Upshur 911 that the registration returned from NCIC as stolen, so officers then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle then made contact with the Pontiac’s occupants, deputies said.

Joshua Amelotte

While looking over the occupants’ identification, deputies noticed that there were “two large sheathed knives” next to one of the passengers, later identified as Joshua Amelotte, 25, of Buckhannon, and asked him to step out of the vehicle in order to perform a pat down to check for extra weapons, according to the complaint.

During the pat down, deputies, “immediately recognized a needle in the front pant pocket,” as well as a, “plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine,” which caused deputies to further search the vehicle, where they found several unused bags and a set of digital scales, deputies said.

Amelotte admitted to, “providing methamphetamine to friends in return for a place to stay,” and gave consent for deputies to search his phone and Facebook messages, according to the complaint.

While doing so, deputies observed, “several messages indicating that [Amelotte] was actively and currently engaged in the sale of methamphetamine,” and documented the messages, deputies said.

Amelotte has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.