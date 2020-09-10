Man struck and killed by train in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday, a man was struck and killed by a train on the CSX tracks in Fairmont, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

According to Fairmont Chief Steve Shine, the 51-year-old man was struck on the tracks at approximately 2:44 p.m.

Officers stated that the man was laying on the tracks prior to the collision. The operator of the train took steps to alert the pedestrian but was unable to avoid the collision, officers explained.

Fairmont Police told 12 News that they were told that the man died of his injuries.

