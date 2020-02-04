Man wanted out of Doddridge County considered “armed and dangerous,” deputies say

Charles Barr

WEST UNION, W.Va. — The Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department is currently on the search for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous, according to Deputy Travis with the sheriff’s department.

Travis said that Charles Freeman Barr, a resident of Doddridge County is currently on the run from an attempted murder charge, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was last seen in a mid-2000s model black GMC extended cab, and could be in the area of Doddridge County, but has also been known to go to Salem, according to Travis.

Anyone with information or knowledge of Barr’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department at 304-873-1944. Travis is in charge of the investigation.