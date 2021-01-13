Mannington Fire Chief Jimmy Moran has died due to COVID-19 and pneumonia

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Mannington Fire Chief Jimmy Moran has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, according to a post from the Mannington Fire Department on Facebook.

“We would like to thank everyone for the prayers in this difficult time. We ask that everyone please keep the Mannington Fire Department and the family of Chief in your prayers over the next couple of days,” the post stated.

According to the Fire Department, Chief Moran was diagnosed with pneumonia on top of COVID-19 on January 4, 2021, and was in the ICU at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

At this time no date has been set for services, but the fire department said that they are planning a fireman’s funeral to be held.