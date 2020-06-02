Mannington names new chief of police with community support

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – After not having a chief of police for more than a month following the termination of former chief of police, Brian Stewart, the city of Mannington named a new chief in Monday evening’s city council meeting, Officer James Rigsby.

“The group of police officers that we have here now is a good bunch of guys and girls and we’ll get stuff done and get out into the community and change the perception of what we look like,” said Rigsby.

Rigsby, who has been a civilian officer for seven years and a military officer for 21 years, was voted into his new position along with four weeks of back-pay.

“The new chief named tonight is a positive note for Mannington to be able to move forward and to get some things accomplished,” explained Ray Shadrick, Mannington Mayor.

More than 40 Mannington citizens showed their support and attended the meeting by standing outside of city hall.

City officials set up an intercom system allowing those who were standing outside to be able to hear the new chief being voted in.