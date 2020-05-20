Mannington residents continue to make masks for those in need across the country

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Many people around north central West Virginia are trying to find different ways to give back, especially with the reopening process beginning. The need for protective equipment is at an all time high, and two residents from Mannington, Cindy Slater and Olive Cross, have not, and will not stop doing their part.

The dynamic duo began making masks back with the coronavirus first broke out around the country.

Slater brought home materials to her mother, not knowing at all what it could turn into.

“She bought it and brought it up and here and I said, ‘well I don’t know what I’m going to do with it, and that’s what ended up happening,” said Cross. “It was like god was telling me make the masks. So I did.”​​

The two have now made more than 1,300 masks, and have sent them to people all over the country including Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Arizona.

Whoever is in need, or has no access to purchasing a mask, they said can get one from them.

Cross and Slater have also created their own custom ear relief bank, made out of yarn and two buttons, so the straps won’t cause irritation behind ears. On top on that, they made a personalized clear masks, for doctors who work with hearing impaired patients.

A friend reached out to them asking for this because the patients couldn’t see their doctor’s mouths, which made it much more difficult to understand them.

Slater and Cross explained that creating these personalized details were difficult, but they found through a lot of trial and error, they can help anyone who needs them.

“If I could help one person its worth all the work. I don’t charge, and we’ve had a lot of donations come in, but we put it right back into supplies to get more sent out,” said Cross. “As long as somebody need them, I will get them to them somehow.”

The masks the duo create are completely free of charge, and will be mailed right to those who ask for one. To make a donation or request a mask, head over to Cindy’s Facebook page or Terry Simon’s Facebook page.