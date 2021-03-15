Mannington welcomes first K-9 to police force

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The City of Mannington officially swore in a K-9 officer on Monday night.

Valor, a German Shepherd, is the city’s first police dog.

Valor was welcomed by the community at the weekly city council meeting.

Valor’s official welcoming completed one of Mayor Ray Shadrick’s key missions when he took office a year and a half ago. He wanted to bring a K-9 to help keep drugs out of the community and called on the community to help make it happen.

The city, led by a community named “Mannington BAD” (Bark Against Drugs), helped fundraise and find the perfect dog for the police force. Now, it’s time for him to get to work.

“We know we’re not going to eliminate [drugs] – we’re not going to kid ourselves – but, hopefully, we can control it a lot better than it is,” Shadrick said.

Shadrick was very proud of the city for rallying around his effort to bring a K-9 to Mannington. He hopes that, when the weather gets nicer, the city can hold an event where Valor can showcase his skills.