Mannington woman known for mask-making passes away; remembering Olive Cross

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Olive Belle Cross, 84, of Seven Pines, died on Saturday June 13, 2020.

Cross spent her days helping the community, in any way that she was able to. Recently she worked to make personal protective equipment to give to anyone that needed it. She and her daughter made more than 5,000 masks and sent them to people all over the country including Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Arizona.

“She is just one wonderful lady, and if that women didn’t go to heaven, there is no hope in this world for nobody.” Daughter

She was a devout Christian and a very special lady, who never met a stranger, nor ever had an enemy. She attended the Church of God of Prophecy at Metz. She enjoyed playing piano, writing Christian music and poetry, and helping people.

“I know she’s in heaven…and I’m going to hug her again someday. I’m going to hug my dad someday, and I know she’s not suffering anymore.” Daughter

Friends and family may call at the Hutson Funeral Home, 500 E. Main St., Mannington, on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Jerry Garrett and Pastor Dennis Howard. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery.

Serving as pall bearers will be: Timmy Fetty, Scott Gill, Donald Lowe, William Runion, James Mike, Michael Horne, Jonathon Gill, and Jim Fetty. Honorary pall bearers will be Mike Runion and Chris Lowe.

“She was always looking after me back in the days when I was too little to defend myself. Even in our older days, you know if I had a problem I could call her to talk about anything at anytime, and she would always show me love. The last words she told me was ‘I love you.’ That was the last thing I heard from her, and it didn’t mean much then, but now it’s nice to know that’s the last thing she ever said to me.” Brother

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing measures are to be practiced by all in attendance.