Marion Co. apartment building evacuated after fire spreads through unit

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – An early morning fire at an apartment complex in Marion County destroys at least one residential unit and partially damages some of the surrounding units.

Residents at the Woodland Apartments in Fairmont were awakened at around 1:30 Sunday morning to find one of the first floor units fully engulfed in flames.

According to Marion County emergency officials, when crews arrived on scene, they found the fire had spread upward and had to go through the roof to stop the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the building.

All residents inside the building at the time were evacuated for safety. There are no reported injuries at this time.

As many as eight fire departments responded to the blaze including crews from Bunner Ridge, Winfield, Valley, Rivesville, Barracksville, Boothsville, Shinnston and Monongah.